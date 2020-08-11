Attempted armed robbery of Limassol kiosk

Police are investigating a case of attempted robbery early on Tuesday in a kiosk in coastal Limassol, Philenews reports.

A young man entered the kiosk and under the threat of a pistol asked the employee for the money in the cash register.

The employee refused to hand it over, and the man pulled and threw the cash register on the ground before running away without stealing anything. He got into a white saloon car and sped away.

The suspect is between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 1.75 m tall and of average build.

He was wearing short jeans, a blue T-shirt and black sneakers, while his face was covered with a red cloth mask at the time.