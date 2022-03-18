Attack against policemen and locksmith to prevent search for drugs    

According to the Police, members of the anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) in Famagusta carried out a search at the house and vehicle of a 39-year-old resident of Paralimni. During the search, the man attacked a policeman, while a 45-year-old woman attacked another policeman. Due to the fact that the 39-year-old refused to cooperate, the policemen had to bring in a locksmith to open the man’s vehicle. Both the man and the 45-year-old woman attacked the locksmith and as a result they were arrested.

During the search a package with a small quantity of cannabis as well as some other drugs were found.

The two suspects were accused in writing and were released.