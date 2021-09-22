InsiderBusinessATLAS PANTOU GROUP - Credibility built on solid foundations

ATLAS PANTOU GROUP – Credibility built on solid foundations

ATLAS PANTOU has successfully crossed a milestone of more than 80 years of life.

Its roots go back to 1937 and Panayiotis Toumazis, perhaps the first civil engineer of Cyprus.

With more than 80 years history, ATLAS PANTOU has built a good name synonymous with innovation, credibility and productivity.

It forms the nucleus of a dynamic group that includes 12 companies active both in Cyprus and abroad.

Firm steps forward and its work ethic have made ATLAS PANTOU a historic chapter of the construction industry and one of the leading construction companies in Cyprus.

Read full report here: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/atlas/

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)

 

By Annie Charalambous
