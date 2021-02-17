Atlantic City’s Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino goes up in smoke

Just a week after former U.S. President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol, Atlantic City officials on Wednesday (February 17) invited the public to watch the implosion of his former casino, now a blighted oceanfront building.

Following a series of booms, it took the building about seven seconds to completely collapse to the cheers of people assembled on a nearby pier to watch its implosion.

Trump, a Republican who was a real estate developer before moving to the White House, opened the hotel and casino in 1984 on the Atlantic City boardwalk but lost control of the property in a 2009 bankruptcy.

His name remained on the casino as part of a license agreement until 2014, when the casino closed as Atlantic City struggled as a gambling resort with growing competition in other states.

(Reuters)