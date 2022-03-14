Athens Short Film Festival: online streaming from March 31 till April 3

Welcome to the 2020 & 2021 double online edition of the Athens Short Film Festival in collaboration with ENDAVO!

Athens Short Film Festival aims to give a platform to documentary and fictional short films that are challenging our ideas of cinema and art, and are telling a story worth watching.

In this double online edition, the ASFF team is excited to present the selected films from both our 2020 and 2021 competitions. The festival will include in total 17 short films: from inspired animation to surreal dramas and life-changing documentaries.

All films will be available from April 1, 00:00 (GMT+3) until April 3, 23:59 (GMT+3) on the website (the link will be active only during these dates and times)

All films will be free to watch and available in English or with English subtitles.