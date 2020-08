Thick black smoke has covered Athens as a large fire broke out at a plastics recycling facility in Metamorfosi on Saturday morning.

Metamorfosi is near the main Athens to Salonica highway and dozens of firefighters and helicopters are trying to contain the blaze.

The blaze has been prevented from spreading to other buildings nearby but the plastics facility is completely destroyed, according to the Fire Service.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police have shut the highway as a a precaution.