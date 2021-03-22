News Local Athalassa Hospital at 120% occupancy

Athalassa Hospital at 120% occupancy

In a joint statement, nurses’ trade unions PA.SY.NO and PA.SY.KI refer to the insufficiency of structure and manning of Mental Health Services noting that mental health has been downgraded.

They said that it is time for immediate actions since due to the pandemic admissions have increased and consequently occupancy has skyrocketed.

As they said a special COVID-19 section has been established, without infrastructure, without a pathologist and without taking into consideration the necessary number of nurses. As a result the remaining part of the hospital has remained without adequate staff.

They demand three psychiatrists instead of one they currently have, more nurses, more medical centers and one social workers.

They also pointed out that the work for a new Psychiatric Hospital has not yet begun despite repeated promises.

