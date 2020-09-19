At least two dead, 14 injured in Rochester mass shooting in New York

At least two people are dead and 14 have been injured in a mass shooting in Rochester, New York early Saturday.

Police said one man and one woman, both roughly between the ages of 18-22, died in the shooting.

The shooting took place at a backyard party, and it was unclear whether it was a random or a targeted act of violence, police said.

Rochester interim police chief Mark Simmons described the crime scene as “very large” with “multiple locations”.

“This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions, if you ask me. I mean, 16 victims is unheard of”, Simmons told reporters at a pre-dawn briefing.

The police were not aware of the party until several 911 calls alerted them to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police are speaking to several witnesses and victims as they hunt for a suspect. The victims were taken to two local hospitals.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

