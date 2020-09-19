News World At least two dead, 14 injured in Rochester mass shooting in New...

At least two dead, 14 injured in Rochester mass shooting in New York

At least two people are dead and 14 have been injured in a mass shooting in Rochester, New York early Saturday.

Police said one man and one woman, both roughly between the ages of 18-22, died in the shooting.

The shooting took place at a backyard party, and it was unclear whether it was a random or a targeted act of violence, police said.
Rochester interim police chief Mark Simmons described the crime scene as “very large” with “multiple locations”.

“This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions, if you ask me. I mean, 16 victims is unheard of”, Simmons told reporters at a pre-dawn briefing.

The police were not aware of the party until several 911 calls alerted them to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police are speaking to several witnesses and victims as they hunt for a suspect. The victims were taken to two local hospitals.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

(Reuters)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleMainly fine weather for Saturday
Next articleTen students admit to having participated in Paralimni Lyceum incident so far, investigations continue

Top Stories

Local

Police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old boy (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Mofe el Ramadan, 16, from Syria, is missing from his home in Larnaca since early morning Saturday, according to police. The 16-year-old is described as...
Read more
Local

Ten students admit to having participated in Paralimni Lyceum incident so far, investigations continue

Maria Bitar -
Six days after the incident and following hot on the heels of Police the Ministry of Education has decided to also launch an investigation...
Read more
World

At least two dead, 14 injured in Rochester mass shooting in New York

Maria Bitar -
At least two people are dead and 14 have been injured in a mass shooting in Rochester, New York early Saturday. Police said one man...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather for Saturday

Maria Bitar -
Unbearable heat and high temperatures to ease down some starting Saturday, according to the Mediterranean island's Meteorological Service. The weather will be mainly fine with...
Read more
Local

FM travels to Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council, Borrell to brief Ministers on Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides travels to Brussels on Sunday to attend the Foreign Affairs Council, taking place on Monday. During the meeting, High...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Two dead as rare storm ‘Ianos’ hits central Greece – follow the cyclone’s progress live

Maria Bitar -
Two people died as a rare storm, known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane), pounded central Greece on Saturday, flooding streets and homes, authorities said. Storm...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.35 million, death toll at 947,400

Maria Bitar -
More than 30.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 947,400 have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

New UK lockdown likely sooner rather than later

Maria Bitar -
Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some national coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a former senior government health advisor said on...
Read more
World

Trailblazing US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms

Maria Bitar -
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, giving President Donald Trump...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros