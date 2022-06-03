NewsWorldAt least three dead and several injured in train crash in southern...

At least three dead and several injured in train crash in southern Germany

At Least Three Dead And Several Injured In Train Crash In Southern Germany
At Least Three Dead And Several Injured In Train Crash In Southern Germany

At least three people were killed and 16 severely injured when a regional train derailed in southern Germany on Friday (June 3), police and local officials said.

A police spokesperson, who did not have any details on the fatalities, said the Munich-bound train had been quite full at the time of the crash north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a ski resort in Bavaria that is also popular with hikers in the summer.

In total, 60 people were hurt in the accident, said a Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office spokesperson.

There were several school students on board the train, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper cited local paper the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Tagblatt as reporting.

Television pictures showed carriages of a double-decker regional train stuck between tree branches and rolled down an embankment, as well as people being carried away on stretchers and standing around on the tracks.

A major emergency services operation was still under way, police said, and the rail line was currently completely closed.

Regional trains have seen higher passenger numbers since June 1, when a ticket allowing Germany-wide travel came into effect.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleTeacher says hooded man threatened him

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros