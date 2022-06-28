At least forty people found dead in truck in San Antonio, Texas

NewsWorldAt least forty people found dead in truck in San Antonio, Texas

At least 40 people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday (June 27), local media reported , citing a source close to the investigation.

San Antonio’s WOAI TV said the people found were migrants and that police were investigating. KSAT TV channel said the truck was found next to railroad tracks in the city’s Southwest Side neighbourhood.

Video from the scene and aerials showed police and other emergency services surrounding an 18-wheeler truck.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
