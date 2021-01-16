News World At least five dead after suspected gas leak at Italian nursing home

At least five dead after suspected gas leak at Italian nursing home

 

At least five people have died at a nursing home in Italy from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, local media and officials said.

The incident happened at the Villa dei Diamanti care home in Lanuvio, a town near Rome, Italian firefighters said in a post on Twitter. “Some residents have been killed, while others have been hospitalised,” it said.

Seven people, including two health workers, are being treated in hospital for symptoms related to carbon monoxide poisoning.

“It’s a tragedy,” Interior Ministry Undersecretary Carlo Sibilia wrote in a Facebook post.

The nursing home was managing an outbreak of coronavirus after a health worker tested positive on Jan. 13, ANSA said, citing a statement by the Lazio regional crisis center.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleGreece starts COVID-19 vaccinations among the elderly
Next articleRussia to reopen air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar

Top Stories

World

U.S. state capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

Constantinos Tsintas -
  U.S. law enforcement officials are gearing up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitals this weekend, erecting barriers and calling in their National...
Read more
World

‘Go for it,’ says first person vaccinated in India’s massive COVID-19 campaign

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Hospital cleaning worker Manish Kumar today became the first person in India to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched one...
Read more
World

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Three European powers warned Iran against starting work on uranium metal-based fuel for a research reactor, saying it contravened the 2015 nuclear deal and...
Read more
Local

Slippery roads near Troodos following hailstorm

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police are calling on drivers to be extra careful on Troodos after a hailstorm has made many roads slippery, particularly Karvounas-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos and Platres-Troodos. Crews...
Read more
Local

German FM travels to Ankara on Grecoturkish energy confrontation

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Germany is launching yet another mediating effort over Grecoturkish natural gas differences in the Eastern Mediterranean, as foreign minister Haiko Maas travels to Ankara...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

U.S. state capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

Constantinos Tsintas -
  U.S. law enforcement officials are gearing up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitals this weekend, erecting barriers and calling in their National...
Read more
World

‘Go for it,’ says first person vaccinated in India’s massive COVID-19 campaign

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Hospital cleaning worker Manish Kumar today became the first person in India to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched one...
Read more
World

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Three European powers warned Iran against starting work on uranium metal-based fuel for a research reactor, saying it contravened the 2015 nuclear deal and...
Read more
World

Russia to reopen air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Russian authorities said that flights between Moscow and the capitals of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, suspended since the early weeks of the pandemic,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros