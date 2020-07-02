News World At least 126 killed as Myanmar jade mine collapse buries workers

At least 126 killed as Myanmar jade mine collapse buries workers

Rescue workers carry a dead body following a landslide at a mining site in Hpakant, Kachin State City, Myanmar July 2, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. MYANMAR FIRE SERVICES DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least 126 people, with more feared dead, authorities said on Thursday, after a heap of mining waste collapsed into a lake and buried many workers under mud and water.

The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state – the centre of Myanmar’s secretive jade industry – when the “muddy wave” crashed onto them, after heavy rain, the fire service department said in a Facebook post.

By late afternoon rescue workers had recovered 126 bodies, the department said, but more were missing.

“Other bodies are in the mud,” Tar Lin Maung, a local official with the information ministry, told Reuters by phone. “The numbers are going to rise.”

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant, which draw impoverished workers from across Myanmar in search of gems mostly for export to China. But Thursday’s accident was the worst in over five years.

About 100 people were killed in a 2015 collapse which strengthened calls to regulate the industry. Another 50 died in 2019.

Many of those killed are freelance “jade pickers” who scour tailings – the residue from mining – for gemstones overlooked by larger operators. One good piece of jade, worth tens of thousands of dollars, could transform their lives.

Video footage on social media showed frantic miners racing uphill to escape as a towering pile of black waste cascaded into a turquoise lake, churning up a tsunami-like wave of mud.

Photos showed rows of dead bodies laid out on a hill, covered by tarpaulin.

In a statement posted online on Thursday evening, the armed forces commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, said military officers would continue the rescue efforts.

‘RUN, RUN’

Maung Khaing, a 38-year-old miner from the area who witnessed the accident, said he was about to take a picture of the precarious waste mound he felt looked set to collapse when people began shouting “run, run!”

“Within a minute, all the people at the bottom (of the hill) just disappeared,” he told Reuters by phone. “I feel empty in my heart. I still have goose bumps…There were people stuck in the mud shouting for help but no one could help them.”

Than Hlaing, a member of a local civil society group helping in the aftermath of the disaster, said those killed were freelancers scavenging the waste left by a larger mining firm.

She said about 100 people were still missing and 30 had been hospitalized.

A local official had warned people not to go to the mine on Thursday because of the bad weather, she said.

“There’s no hope for the families to get compensation as they were freelance miners.”

The government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi pledged to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed.

Official sales of jade in Myanmar were worth 671 million euros ($750 million) in 2016-17, according to data published by the government as part of an Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

But rights group Global Witness says the trade is worth billions of dollars a year, funds it says fuel armed conflict between government troops and ethnic Kachin rebels fighting for greater autonomy for the region.

In a statement, the group called Thursday’s accident a “preventable tragedy” and said the Suu Kyi’s administration had failed to implement promised reforms to curb “illicit and rapacious mining practices”. A government spokesman did not answer phone calls by Reuters seeking comment.

(Reuters)

Pictured: Rescue workers carry a dead body following a landslide at a mining site in Hpakant, Kachin State City, Myanmar July 2, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. MYANMAR FIRE SERVICES DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleOne off payments to small businesses, self-employed kick off
Next articleAnother yellow warning for extreme high temperatures

Top Stories

World

British PM’s father travels to Greece despite UK COVID-19 advisory

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has flown to Greece, despite current advice for British nationals to avoid all but essential international...
Read more
Local

No new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1019 tests, which means the total number remains at 999. According to a Health...
Read more
Business

Industrial producer prices in Europe and Cyprus decrease in May

Josephine Koumettou -
In May 2020, industrial producer prices fell, compared with April 2020, by 0.6% in the euro area by 0.5% in the EU and by...
Read more
Local

EU green lights Cyprus scheme to boost air connectivity

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Commission has approved a €6.3 m incentives scheme to boost Cyprus’ air connectivity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was...
Read more
Local

Another yellow warning for extreme high temperatures

Josephine Koumettou -
  The Department of Meteorology issued on Thursday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Friday. The alert is in force from 11 am until...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

British PM’s father travels to Greece despite UK COVID-19 advisory

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has flown to Greece, despite current advice for British nationals to avoid all but essential international...
Read more
World

Greece urges Turkey to keep Hagia Sophia as museum

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Greece said on Thursday Turkey risked opening up "a huge emotional chasm" with Christian countries if it pressed ahead with a proposal to convert...
Read more
World

Meghan felt ‘unprotected’ by UK royal family while pregnant – court papers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt "unprotected" by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High...
Read more
World

Turkish court hears case on turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A Turkish court on Thursday heard a case aimed at converting Istanbul's sixth century Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and will announce its...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros