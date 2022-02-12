Asylum seekers at reception centre to be separated based on their nationality

NewsLocalAsylum seekers at reception centre to be separated based on their nationality

Asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors in the overcrowded Pournara reception centre will be separated based on their nationality to prevent clashes and serious injuries, Philenews reported on Saturday.

The Interior Ministry’s decision comes shortly after Thursday’s stabbing of a 17-year-old boy by a 15-year-old boy – both residents of the camp. The victim is in serious condition and the assailant still at large.

Moreover, 35 irregular migrants suffered minor wounds during the altercation that led to the stabbing on Wednesday afternoon between rival groups of the underage asylum seekers.

Nigerian, Congolese and Somali youths housed at the camp attacked each other over a “totally insignificant reason” that began at the facility’s basketball court. Riot police had to be called in to restore order.

Pournara’s space can only accommodate some 700 people but around 2,250 immigrants now live there. In addition to the overcrowded conditions the coronavirus pandemic has made the situation even worse.

The Ministry has instructed additional police presence inside and outside Pournara on a 24-hour basis, in addition to orders for them to be separat4d based on their nationality.

By Annie Charalambous
