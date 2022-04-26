Astrotourism project’s pilot at three mobile parks in Makheras area

Astrotourism is the new travel trend whereby tourists can hike by day and stargaze by night and Cyprus has made concrete steps towards developing it, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

In fact, the project is already in its second year of development and its pilot at three mobile star parks in ​​Makheras area recently provided astronomy experiences for both experts and enthusiasts at an entry level.

It was a complete success as it hosted, free of charge, over 100 people of whom 35 were local students, insiders also said.

The project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the Cyprus government through the Research and Innovation Foundation.

The overall goal is to promote a new sustainable tourism sector in Cyprus that will lead the Mediterranean island towards the world map of Astrotourism’s “hot” destinations.

As well as to create the proper environment to host and offer astronomy experiences for both experts and enthusiasts.