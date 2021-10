Astronaut ESA Thomas Pesquet, who has already begun his second trip in Space Station with his space ship Crew Dragon, released on social media an amazing photo of Cyprus.

On his official Facebook page, Pesquet posted the photo

and wrote:

🇨🇾

Cyprus has such a unique shape for an island. When we flew over this time the clouds extended the thinner part even more. Back dropped on the magnificent blues of the Mediterranean, Cyprus really stands out.

#MissionAlpha #Cyprus