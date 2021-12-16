NewsLocalAstromeritis-Evrychou road finally a reality, project's conclusion by 2025

Astromeritis-Evrychou road finally a reality, project’s conclusion by 2025

Astromeritis Evrychou Road
Astromeritis Evrychou Road

The presentation of the Astromeritis-Evrychou road in mountainous Troodos region took place on Wednesday in the presence of Communications Minister Yiannis Karousos who pledged that construction will begin within 2022.

And that the long-awaited project which aims to revive the abandoned by youth rural area will be concluded before the end of 2025.

The 11.3 kilometers-long road is estimated to cost €89 million which corresponds to about €8 million per kilometer.

It is a four-lane highway whose width will be 22.60 meters  with a 60-metre wide central islet in the middle.

The Minister believes that the benefits and positives of the project include the strengthening of the quality of life of road users but especially the residents of Solia.

In addition, the upgrading of the level of traffic service, improvement of road safety and reduction of accidents are also among the positives of the project.

At the same time, the route will be shortened substantially and  this entails saving fuel and reduced emission of exhaust gases.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTill we meet again – Exhibition by Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot women
Next articleKing of Jordan Abdallah II to pay an official visit to Cyprus on Friday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros