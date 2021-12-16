Astromeritis-Evrychou road finally a reality, project’s conclusion by 2025

The presentation of the Astromeritis-Evrychou road in mountainous Troodos region took place on Wednesday in the presence of Communications Minister Yiannis Karousos who pledged that construction will begin within 2022.

And that the long-awaited project which aims to revive the abandoned by youth rural area will be concluded before the end of 2025.

The 11.3 kilometers-long road is estimated to cost €89 million which corresponds to about €8 million per kilometer.

It is a four-lane highway whose width will be 22.60 meters with a 60-metre wide central islet in the middle.

The Minister believes that the benefits and positives of the project include the strengthening of the quality of life of road users but especially the residents of Solia.

In addition, the upgrading of the level of traffic service, improvement of road safety and reduction of accidents are also among the positives of the project.

At the same time, the route will be shortened substantially and this entails saving fuel and reduced emission of exhaust gases.