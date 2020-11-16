Astrobank: Generous voluntary departure plan

Astrobank today informed its employees about a generous voluntary departure plan.

According to Insider information, the maximum compensation amount of the plan is 200,000 euros and compensation is set according to the years an employee has until his/her retirement. People with less than 3 years until retirement get the biggest amount.

The plan excludes only those who have more than 36 years until their retirement.

The target of Astrobank is to reduce its 550-people staff by 100.

The plan is valid as of today and for a period of two weeks.

Alpha Bank of Cyprus also offered a voluntary departure plan to its employees and 182 persons left.