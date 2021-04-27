NewsLocalAstrazeneca vaccine's second dose to be given in eight instead of 12...

Astrazeneca vaccine’s second dose to be given in eight instead of 12 weeks

People in Cyprus vaccinated with Astrazeneca will be able to get the jab’s second dose in eight instead of 12 weeks, it was officially announced on Tuesday.

The decision is in effect as from Tuesday and arrangements have already been made at Vaccination Centres all across Cyprus, added the announcement.

For those who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca before April 25, the following will apply:

  1. For cases from 0 to 9 weeks after vaccination with the 1st dose, there will be a communication from the Ministry of Health for reprogramming in the 8th week.
  2. For cases from 10 to 12 weeks after the 1st dose vaccination, the 2nd dose will normally be given in 12 weeks.
By Annie Charalambous
