News World AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying late on Thursday amid questions over the results of its late-stage study.

Instead of adding the trial to an ongoing U.S. process, AstraZeneca might launch a fresh study to evaluate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, Pascal Soriot told Bloomberg News.

“Now that we’ve found what looks like a better efficacy we have to validate this, so we need to do an additional study,” he said, adding that the new, likely global, study could be faster because it would need fewer subjects as the efficacy was already known to be high.

The news comes as AstraZeneca faces questions about its success rate that some experts say could hinder its chances of getting speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approval.

Several scientists have raised doubts about the robustness of results released on Monday showing the experimental vaccine was 90% effective in a sub-group of trial participants who, by error initially, received a half dose followed by a full dose.

Soriot said he did not expect the additional trial to delay British and European regulatory approvals.

Asked about the Bloomberg report, an AstraZeneca spokesman said there was strong merit in continuing to investigate the half-dose/full dose regimen. Any further insights from the data would be added to those from existing trials that are being prepared for regulatory submission, he said.

Running an additional trial might not be too much of a complication for the British drugmaker in the race to develop a vaccine to help tame the pandemic, which has killed more than a million people and roiled the global economy.

Helen Fletcher, professor of immunology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said another trial would not necessarily delay getting a green light as efficacy in the higher dose regime still met the World Health Organization’s target. It was not unusual to run new studies on approved vaccines, she said.

The vaccine is one of three that could get approved before the end the year. This month, Pfizer and Moderna reported that their vaccines were about 95% effective in preventing illness, setting the bar sky-high.

Even so, the AstraZeneca shot developed with Oxford University is cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale up than its rivals.

Britain on Friday asked its medicine regulator to assess if the vaccine candidate met rigorous safety standards with a view for temporary supply, a step towards beginning a roll-out of the vaccine before the end of the year.

AstraZeneca expects 4 million doses to be available in Britain by the end of next month.

OPTIMISM

A peer-reviewed analysis of data from the new trial will be published in a medical journal in coming weeks.

The European Medicines Agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AstraZeneca told Reuters earlier on Thursday that administering of the half dose had been reviewed and approved by independent data safety monitors and the British regulator, adding that the regulator publicly confirmed there was “no concern”.

Clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may take longer, though, because the agency is unlikely to approve the vaccine based on studies carried out elsewhere, especially given the questions over the results, Soriot said.

AstraZeneca research chief Mene Pangalos told Reuters on Monday the firm would start discussions with the FDA to change the design of its trial to add the more-effective dosage regime.

Authorisation in some countries is still expected before the end of the year.

Astrazeneca has struck deals to supply the vaccines in several countries, including 120 million doses to Japan and 85 million doses to Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, talking to media, expressed confidence about the vaccine, which is being manufactured by the country’s biomedical giant CSL Ltd.

The Serum Institute of India is conducting trials of the vaccine there.

“Even the lowest efficacy results are at 60-70%, making it a viable vaccine against the virus,” the institute said in a statement, adding that the trials were running smoothly.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEBRD’s mandate in Cyprus to conclude end of 2020
Next articleWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Top Stories

Photos

Kurdish Ninjas hope for international recognition

Andreas Nicolaides -
'Soran Ninja Team' was founded three months ago in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and consists of a mixture of acrobatics, combat techniques and includes...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ new covid preventive measures to be announced midday Friday

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday morning chairs a new meeting with the scientific advisory team on Covid-1 before official announcements are made around midday...
Read more
Local

European Parliament urges EU to impose sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
The European Parliament has urged the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey after President Tayyip Erdogan this month paid a visit to the breakaway...
Read more
Local

Police fine 29 citizens, three premises over covid measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 29 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
World

Scotland wants independence referendum as soon as 2021

Annie Charalambous -
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to hold a second independence referendum as soon as next year, The Times newspaper reported. The...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Scotland wants independence referendum as soon as 2021

Annie Charalambous -
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to hold a second independence referendum as soon as next year, The Times newspaper reported. The...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: More than 60.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel...
Read more
World

EU fines Teva, Cephalon 60.5 mln euros for delaying cheaper drug

gavriella -
The European Commission on Thursday (November 26) fined pharmaceutical company Teva and its now subsidiary Cephalon 60.5 million euros for agreeing to delay a...
Read more
World

Germany wants ski resorts closed but hard to get deal with neighbour Austria

Annie Charalambous -
Germany wants Alpine countries to keep ski resorts closed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, but reaching an agreement with neighbouring Austria is proving...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros