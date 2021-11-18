NewsWorldAstraZeneca antibody drug works to prevent Covid-19 in longer-term studies

AstraZeneca antibody drug works to prevent Covid-19 in longer-term studies

Astra Zeneca
Astra Zeneca

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody drug was 83% effective in cutting the risk of people contracting symptomatic illness in a six-month follow-up study, cementing the drugmaker’s lead in developing preventative coronavirus treatments.

The Anglo-Swedish company said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed that a higher dose of the therapy, AZD7442, cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88% when given within three days of first symptoms.

The latest round of positive results potentially position AstraZeneca as a rare supplier of both COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, with the drugmaker having said the therapy’s “real advantage” was as a preventative shot, rather than as a treatment.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAttempted theft of remains of mother of prosecution witness fails, his will to testify now stronger
Next articlePandemic debt adds to challenge of funding world’s climate goals

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros