Assange returns to prison after bail denied

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was taken back to Belmarsh Prison in southeast London on Wednesday (January 6) after he was denied bail by by a British judge who said he might attempt to flee justice.

Assange had asked to be freed on bail after the judge ruled on Monday (January 4) that he should not be extradited to the United States because he would be at risk of suicide.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser refused that request, citing the seven years he spent holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London after an earlier flight from justice in 2012.

Assange, 49 showed no reaction.

Baraitser said the United States, where Assange faces 18 criminal charges of breaking an espionage law and conspiring to hack government computers, had to be allowed to challenge her decision to reject extradition.

That appeal could take months, ensnaring Assange – who has been in prison since being dragged out of the embassy in 2019 – in yet more legal wrangling.

(Reuters)