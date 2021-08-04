NewsLocalAspirin, other over-the-counter essential drugs still not provided free by Gesy

Aspirin, other over-the-counter essential drugs still not provided free by Gesy

An aspirin a day seems to be beneficial to cardiovascular and other patients yet the island’s General Health System (Gesy) still excludes it from over-the-counter drugs provided free to beneficiaries.

This is what organised patients told Philenews before calling on the state Health Insurance Organisation to take action on non-prescription drugs taken by thousands of people o a daily basis.

Head of the Organised Patients Federation of Cyprus Marios Kouloumas also said: “We are talking about over-the-counter preparations such as zinc and vitamin D3.

“These are essential medicines for the treatment of hundreds of patients including those suffering from  thalassemia and rheumatism as well as myasthenia gravis.”

The Federation, he added, has raised this issue for the hundredth time and has once again sent a letter asking for this year-long demand to be met.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCrowds outside ‘Walk In’ coronavirus vaccination centre
Next articleCyprus joins herculean efforts in Greece to contain large forest fire near Athens

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros