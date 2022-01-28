NewsLocalAsphalt production plants to be transfered within three months

Asphalt production plants to be transfered within three months

The transfer of the asphalt production plants from the areas of Dali and Tseri is expected to be completed within three months. A meeting took place today under President Anastasiades, who was informed about the progress of the procedures so far.

In a written statement, government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said the President expressed his satisfaction with the progress achieved, reiterating the government’s decisiveness to carry out the transfer of the plants but also to strictly respect environmental studies in the area they will be transferred.

By gavriella
