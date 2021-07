Due to the ongoing increase of admissions of Covid-19 patients, a unit of the Pathology Department of the Limassol General Hospital was turned into a unit for Covid-19 patients.

According to Pambos Charilaou, spokesman of Okypy, the ward has been in operation since last night and according to the Planning, if needed more wards will open in other hospitals of Okypy.

He also said that until 8 July 4,022 patients with Covid-19 have been treated, including 402 in Increased Care Units.