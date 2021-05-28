As of Tuesday, total of 70,907 Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Cyprus

As of Tuesday, a total of 70,907 Covid-19 cases have been diagnosed in Cyprus – of which 357 died, which means that the case fatality risk is 0.5%.

This is what the National Surveillance Report released on Friday shows.

At the same time, a total of 1,941 cases were diagnosed between the 14 days between May 12 and 25.

The 14- day cumulative diagnosis rate is 218.6 per 100,000 population with the median age being 33 years.

Of them, 53.2% were males (1,032), 46.8% females (908), and for one case information is not currently available.

By place of exposure, 2.3% (44) were imported and 97.7% (1,897) were locally-acquired.

By age group, cases included 367 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 years old (18.9%).

Plus, 1,336 adults aged 20-59 years (68.8%), and 238 persons aged 60 years and older (12.3%).

As of Wednesday, 110 people were still hospitalized with the median age of patients due to Covid-19 being 62 years.

Over the last 14 days, 86,043 rapid tests PCR and 739,607 rapid antigen tests have been performed. That is, 9,689.5 RT PCR and 83,289.1 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population.

The Health Ministry has warned that data are subject to change due to the rapidly evolving situation.