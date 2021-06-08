As of Tuesday, temporary covid vaccination certificates are issued for June travellers

As of Tuesday, the Health Ministry issues Sars-CoV-2 vaccination certificates for those planning to travel abroad in June.

This is to facilitate travel and as a temporary measure until the European Digital Covid-19 Certificate is implemented on July 1.

The temporary certificates are issued in Greek and English, only at the locations below:

Nicosia, Old Nicosia Hospital, Nehru Avenue, Ayios Andreas, postal code 1102, Nicosia

Limassol: Maternity Centre, Old Limassol Hospital, Leontiou A, 188, postal code 3022, Limassol

Larnaca: Vaccination Centre, Larnaca Port

Paphos: Maternity Centre, Paphos General Hospital, Ahepans 8026, postal code 8100, Paphos

Famagusta: Maternity Centre, Famagusta Health Centre, Christou Kkeli 25, postal code 5310, Paralimni.

To obtain the certificate, beneficiaries must go to one of the locations above with their vaccination card and ID or passport.

A certificate is not required for trips to Greece where presentation of the vaccination card given at the vaccination centres is adequate, the Ministry also said.