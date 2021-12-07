As of tomorrow, booster shots available for people 18+

As of tomorrow, people 18+ will be eligible for a booster shot provided six months have passed since the completion of their vaccination. The decision was made by the Cabinet on 15 November, aiming to armor the adult population.

People who are eligible can make an appointment through the Vaccination Portal or go to a walk-in unit.

Walk-in centers operate in all districts Monday to Friday 08.00 until 18.00 and on Saturdays 08.00 until 13.00. People who have had the Johnson& Johnson vaccine can only be vaccinated at walk-in centers.