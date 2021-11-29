As of tomorrow, 30 November booster shots for 30+

NewsLocalAs of tomorrow, 30 November booster shots for 30+

The procedure for the administration of a booster dose for individuals aged 30 years and over starts as of tomorrow, 30 November, provided that a period of six months has elapsed since the completion of their vaccination scheme (namely the administration of a second dose in the case of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines or Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine).

The beneficiaries will be able to be served as of tomorrow at the walk-in vaccination centres operating in all Districts, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 am. Alternatively, individuals aged 30 and over will be able to arrange an appointment via the Vaccination Portal as of tomorrow.

It is recalled that people who received the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines during the initial vaccination, will receive the same vaccine for the booster dose. People who were initially vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to choose an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna). Finally, people who received the Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine will be able to be vaccinated with either an mRNA vaccine or a Johnson & Johnson one.

All individuals must provide proof of identification (identity, passport, Alien Registration Card, etc.) as well as their Vaccination Card.

