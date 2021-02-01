As of tomorrow, 2 February, rapid tests for employees returning to work on 8 February

News Local As of tomorrow, 2 February, rapid tests for employees returning to work...

In order to ensure the smooth re-opening of businesses and professional sectors within the framework of the strategy for the gradual resumption of society and the economy, a free screening program of rapid antigen testing will be carried out for employees who are returning to their workplace. According to the plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions, the screening program begins tomorrow, 2 February for employees who will be returning to work on 8 February.

Following the decisions of the Council of Ministers and according to the strategic de-escalation of restrictive measures, on 8 February the following employees are expected to return to work: retail businesses’ staff, educators and staff of primary schools as well as educators teaching third-grade students of Lyceums and Technical Schools, and the staff of museums and archaeological sites. Approximately 80.000 persons are expected to return to work.

Consequently, and in order to render possible the testing of all employees who will be returning to their workplace, the employees will be grouped alphabetically according to their surname. The testing units will, therefore, serve these employees as follows:

 

Date Last Name
Tuesday, 2 February A – D
Wednesday, 3 February E – I
Thursday, 4 February J – M
Friday, 5 February N – R
Saturday, 6 February S – V
Sunday, 7 February W – Z

 

Employees are encouraged to adhere to the above alphabetical grouping so that the program will be carried out in an organized manner without overcrowding or inconvenience. Those employees who do not proceed for testing according to the above arrangement, will have to undergo a test by Monday, 8 February, since a negative rapid test outcome constitutes a requirement for returning to work.

The testing program for employees will be carried out at the same time as the testing program for the general population. In order to better serve all citizens, testing units for the period 1-7 February will operate in 53 locations in all Districts, with extended operating hours, as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysopolitissa, Ypsonas 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-18:00

Church Apostle Louka, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

“Kouris” athletic club, Erimi 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council Trimiklini 08:30-18:00

Church Agiou Stylianou, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose center Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

LARNACA           

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Municipal Theater, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church Apostle Varnavas (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas”, Livadia 08:30-18:00

Municipal amphitheater, Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00

“Omonoia Aradippou” sports club, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Old Supermarket building, Xylotympou 08.30-13:00

Municipal Council Ormidia 13:30-18:00

Municipal Council, Skarinou 08.30-13:00

Municipal medical center Kornos 13:30-18:00

Closed sport hall Athienou 13:30-18:00

Old Municipal Council Oroklini 08:30-13:00

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-18:00

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-18:00

Church Apostolos Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Health Center of Idalion 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council, Peristerona 08:30-18:00

“Triptolemos” Club, Evrychou 08:30-18:00

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-18:00

Church Apostle Andreas Polis Chrysochous 08:30-13:00

Multipurpose hall Municipal Council Emba 14:00-18:00

Municipal medical center Timi 08:30-13:00

Church Agia Paraskevi Geroskipou 13:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-16:00

“Onisilos” association, Sotira 08:30-13:00

Church Agia Napa, Agia Napa 13:30-18:00

Senior citizens’ club, Avgorou 08:30-13:00

Ethnikofrona somatia Liopetri 13:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Frenaros 08:30-13:00

Center for Adults Derynia 13:30-18:00

