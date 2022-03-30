As of today 4th dose to people over 80 and 3rd dose to children 12-17

As of today the administration of the 3rd dose of the COVID vaccines for children 12-17 and of the 4th dose to people 80 years and over will begin.

Speaking to state radio, Konstantinos Athanasiou, communication adviser of the Health Minister said that initially the administration of the vaccines will take place at all walk-in centers across the island and then when the software will be ready, people will be able to make appointments.

The Ministry said that the 4th dose will be administered to all citizens 80 years old and over, to everyone who works or resides in nursing homes and closed units despite of age, given that 5 months have elapsed since they got their booster shot.

The 3rd dose of MRNA shots will also be given to children aged 12 and above if 6 months have elapsed since they got the 2nd dose.

Administration of 4th dose is optional.