As of Saturday, fines will be sent to motorists violating traffic code

As of Saturday, January 1, motorists in Cyprus caught violating road rules by the newly introduced traffic camera system will have fines sent to their homes now that the grace period is over.

The network is live with four fixed speed cameras at a busy Nicosia junction and four more mobile cameras, police said.

The four cameras are at the busy Nicosia junction of Grivas Digheni and Demosthenis Severis Avenues.

The other four mobile cameras are placed strategically across the island according to a plan drafted by traffic police.

Some 20 fixed and 16 mobile cameras will be installed during the first six months, with an additional 66 cameras in the third stage in the following 12 months.

Police also said the fines for offences monitored by the cameras include speeding, with points issued according to the excess speed.

Also, not complying with the traffic light system, not stopping before the designated line at a junction, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone whilst driving and not wearing a protective helmet whilst driving a motorcycle.