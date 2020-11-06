As of October 31st, 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths were recorded in Cyprus

As of October 31st, a total of 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths (case fatality risk: 0.8%) have been reported in the Republic of Cyprus, According to data from the National Surveillance Report as of 31/10/2020, which is produced by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health.

The report says that in the last 14 days (18-31 October), of 1,800 cases sampled and notified, 6.7% (n = 120) were imported, 85.3% (n = 1,536) were locally-acquired, and 8% (n = 144) are unknown.

The 14-day cumulative notification rate is 207.9 per 100,000 population.

In the last 14 days (18-31 October), 1,800 cases were diagnosed. The median age is 33 years (Interquartile range – IQR: 23-48 years); 51.5% are male.

By place of exposure, 6.7% were imported, 85.3% were locally-acquired, and for 8% place of exposure is unknown.

As of October 31st, 43 people are hospitalised. The median age is 65 years (IQR: 54-76 years) and 60.5% are males.

Among cases hospitalised, five are in intensive care units (ICU) and intubated. The mean age of ICU patients is 67.4 years, and both are males.

A total of 483,898 tests have been performed as of October 31st (55,245.8 per 100,000 population). In particular, over the last 14 days 49,643 tests have been performed (5,667.7 per 100,000 population).

The report adds that as of October 31st, 4,422 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been reported.

Among 1,800 cases diagnosed since 18th October, 51.5% are male (n = 927) and 48.3% female (n = 869); for four cases (0.2%) sex is unknown.

By age group, cases include 289 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 years-old (16.1%), 1,307 adults aged 18-59 years (72.6%), 186 persons aged 60 years and older (10.3%), and for 18 cases (1%) information was missing.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 1,046 (58.1%) were reported in Limassol district, 273 (15.2%) in Pafos, 187 (10.4%) in Nicosia, 109 (6.1%) in Larnaka, 71 (3.9%) in Famagusta, and 114 (6.3%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

As regards the clinical features, of the 1,800 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-cases, clinical information is available for 95.3 % (n = 1,716), of which 27% (n = 463) reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 73% (n = 1,253) reported at least one symptom.

Information on comorbidities was available for 1,693 (94.1%) cases. Of these, 421 (24.9%) reported at least one comorbidity.

As of October 31st, 33 deaths were reported in Cyprus (Case Fatality Risk – CFR: 0.8%).The mortality for COVID-19 is 3.8 per 100,000 population.

Twenty-three deaths (69.7%) occurred in men and 10 (30.3%) in women; the median age of all deaths was 76 years (IQR: 68-79 years). The median time from date of sampling to death was 11 days (IQR: 5-29 days). For 26 deaths, COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death (COVID-19 CFR: 0.6%).

In total, 7.4% (n = 328) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of October 31st. The median age of hospitalised patients was 59 years (IQR: 47-72 years). Hospitalised cases were mainly males (n = 199; 60.7%).

The median age of patients still hospitalised (n = 43) is 65 years (IQR: 54-76 years) and 60.5% are male.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 0.6 per 100,000 population (as of October 31st, including deaths/discharged on that day).

A total of 34 ICU patients (87.2% of all ICU patients) have been intubated. Currently there are five patients intubated in ICU.

