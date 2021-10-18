As of Monday, only fully vaccinated people to be issued Covid SafePass

As of Monday, a SafePass in Cyprus is issued only to fully vaccinated individuals in fresh efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry had to assess the criteria following the large umber of SafePass holders who only got the first coronavirus vaccine.

Specifically, data shows that 81.1% of the adult population has had the first dose only compared to 78.4% who are fully vaccinated.

That is, approximately 11,000 persons have failed to get the second dose of the vaccine as new infections are on the rise.

The Ministry has urged those who must get the second dose to just go to walk in vaccination centres all across the island.

Anyone who does not wish to proceed with the seconddose, will need to have a negative PCR or rapid test valid for 72 hours in order to be able to get a Safe pass.