As of Monday, eligible ones can get Covid vaccine’s fourth dose at walk-in centres

As of Monday, the booster/fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 will be administered through walk-in vaccination centres operating in all districts of Cyprus.

This is what the Health Ministry has announced, adding this is part of efforts to strengthen the immunity of groups of the population that are more vulnerable to severe disease.

This includes:

to persons over 70 years of age,

to persons who live or work in senior people’s homes and closed structures, regardless of age,

to immunodeficient and immunosuppressed patients,

provided that the period of five (5) months after receiving the third dose has elapsed.

For the administration of the booster/4th dose of the vaccine to persons over 70 years of age, an identification document (identity card, passport) and the vaccination card must be provided.

Immunodeficient and immunosuppressed patients will be contacted by the Ministry of Health for the arrangement of an appointment for vaccination, or they can visit the walk-in vaccination centres by presenting a medical certificate from a Specialist Doctor.

The administration of the booster/4th dose of a vaccine is optional.

Operating time of vaccination centres (walk-in):

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 am – 3 pm

Wednesday: 8 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 1 pm