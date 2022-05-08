NewsLocalAs of Monday, development can take place by property owners in British...

As of Monday, development can take place by property owners in British Bases area

Monday marks a historic day for residents and property owners in the British Bases in Cyprus as the lifting of restrictions on property development within the non-military areas of the British Sovereign Base Areas comes into effect.

A Presidential Palace press release also said that the implementation of the agreement achieved on January 15, 2014 will come into effect at dawn on Monday.

And that the agreement was signed by President Nicos Anastasiades and former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

It provides for the opening up of significant economic, tourist and commercial prospects in municipalities and communities that fall within the Bases.

By Annie Charalambous
