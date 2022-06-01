NewsLocalAs of June Paphos is part of EU program on Smart Tourist...

As of June Paphos is part of EU program on Smart Tourist Destinations

Paphosport
Paphosport

Following an open call, Paphos has been selected to be part of the 50 European destinations that will be included in the EU pilot program “Smart Tourist Destinations” that will begin in June.

Smart Tourism Destinations is an initiative of the European Commission to support EU cities to improve tourism services and experiences through innovative digital solutions. EU cities will learn how to implement innovative digital solutions to make tourism sustainable and accessible, fully leveraging on their cultural heritage and creativity to improve the tourism experience.

In particular, the project will focus on how EU cities can adopt data-driven approaches to become or improve as a smart tourism destination, and it will be characterised by the involvement of a large number of stakeholders, including as policy-makers, private sectors practitioners and academic researchers.

By gavriella
Previous articleNo more cheating on halloumi
Next articleIsraeli media report arrival of 100 planes to Cyprus for Agapinor 2022

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros