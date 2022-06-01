As of June Paphos is part of EU program on Smart Tourist Destinations

Following an open call, Paphos has been selected to be part of the 50 European destinations that will be included in the EU pilot program “Smart Tourist Destinations” that will begin in June.

Smart Tourism Destinations is an initiative of the European Commission to support EU cities to improve tourism services and experiences through innovative digital solutions. EU cities will learn how to implement innovative digital solutions to make tourism sustainable and accessible, fully leveraging on their cultural heritage and creativity to improve the tourism experience.

In particular, the project will focus on how EU cities can adopt data-driven approaches to become or improve as a smart tourism destination, and it will be characterised by the involvement of a large number of stakeholders, including as policy-makers, private sectors practitioners and academic researchers.