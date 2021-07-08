As of Friday, a Safepass presentation mandatory in almost all hospitality venues and gathering places

As of Friday, a Safepass presentation becomes mandatory in almost all hospitality venues and other gathering places following a government decree aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus in Cyprus.

The new measures will be in effect till July 31, according to new Health Minister Michalis Hatzipantelas who said “the goal is to minimise the possibility of the virus transmission in all places where a large number of people gather.”

“Infection clusters have been traced to places where large gatherings take place while large transmission chains are mainly made up of youths with intense social activity and who are not vaccinated,” he added.

Covid-19 infections in Cyprus have reached high triple figures in recent days.

According to the decree, the maximum permitted number of people indoors will be 250 after presenting a safe-pass, or 350 provided they have received at least one vaccination jab three weeks ago or had contracted the virus in the past six months.

At the same time, the maximum number of people permitted in outdoor venues will be 350 with a safe-pass or 500 if they have received at least one dose of a vaccine or had been ill with Covid in the past six months.

Youths aged between 12 and 15 and those 16 and above with serious illnesses that prevent them from receiving a vaccine are exempted and can enter such venues by presenting a negative test conducted not more than 72 hours before.

The measures include restaurants, event halls, nightclubs, live music venues, bars, cinemas, theatres, places of worship, and sports facilities apart from football stadiums.

The responsibility of implementation lies with the owners or managers of the establishments.