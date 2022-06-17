As many as 21 people die in road accidents this year-so far

With the number of people losing their lives in road accidents so far this year rising to a shocking 21, the island’s Traffic Police have gone on high alert, Philenews reports.

On Monday, the Transport Minister will hold an extraordinary meeting with all parties involved to focus on ways to put the brakes on road fatalities.

Last year, 14 of our fellow human beings were killed in 14 fatal accidents during the first six months of the year. And compared to this year’s 21 lost lives so far in 19 road accidents the increase is substantial.

Indicative of the bleakness of the situation is the fact that five people were killed in the last five days alone.

The collisions that could have been avoided if basic measures were taken by drivers or pedestrians, police also said.

Of the five dead missing in recent days, three were motorcyclists and two were foreigners.