As high as 95% of weddings, christenings cancelled due to Covid-19

Almost all weddings, christenings and other big social events scheduled for the start of 2022 have been cancelled or postponed due to the alarming rise in coronavirus infections.

But also due to the emergency measures in place to put the brakes on the runaway pandemic, according to head of the Mediterranean island’s events organizing sector Constantinos Mosaikos.

Specifically, 95% of weddings and christenings have been put on hold, Mosaikos told Philenews.

As of December 30, everyone except those who have received a third dose of a vaccine will have to present a negative 24-hour test before entering “high risk” places, such as entertainment venues, dance clubs and reception halls for weddings.

The maximum number of people allowed into such places has also been limited to 300 who are forbidden from dancing as well.

Mosaikos also said their request is for the government to close the sector down and support it financially considering that scheduled events are cancelled up until March, the earliest.