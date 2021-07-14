As EU is set to authorise booster Covid-19 dose, Cypriot scientists ask for consideration of issue

As European Union regulators are getting ready to authorise a booster Covid-19 dose following its two-shot regimen, Cypriot scientists are calling on health authorities to seriously consider the issue.

Especially when it comes to elderly people and those with a suppressed immune system, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, walk in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be in operation all across Cyprus as of Thursday.

First and second dose jabs will be available at all sites for anyone aged 18 or over without the need for an appointment to be made first.

However, the Health Ministry has clarified that vaccinations against Covid-19 won’t be made mandatory for certain workers – especially those in the health sector – just like in Greece and other EU countries. But it has left open the possibility.

The possibility of a third Covid vaccine dose is based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The World Health Organisation has already announced that they don’t know whether booster vaccines will be needed until additional data is collected, but the question is under consideration by researchers.