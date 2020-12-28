As Brexit looms over Cyprus UK nationals get helpful advise

As 2020 comes to an end and ‘hard’ Brexit looms over Europe and consequently Cyprus, UK nationals should be aware of certain things that will be different and some that will remain the same.

For example, those who come to live in Cyprus after January 1, 2021 will be subject to the Mediterranean island’s immigration rules, the High Commission in Nicosia informs.

The current practice in Cyprus is for non-EU nationals who do not require a visa to be admitted for 90 days.

Regarding healthcare, there will be no changes to UK access to healthcare in Cyprus or any other EU member state before December 31, 2020.

Visitors to Cyprus can also continue to use a European Health Insurance Card as before during this time.

UK nationals who have regularised their residency will also be able to register with Gesy – the island’s fledgling state healthcare system – and be entitled to lifelong healthcare rights for as long as they remain resident in Cyprus.

On pensions, again no changes will take place before December 31 to the rules on claiming the UK state pension in Cyprus or any other EU member state.

UK nationals can continue to receive and claim their UK state pension if residing in Cyprus. As long as they live in Cyprus by December 31, 2020 they will get their UK state pension uprated every year for as long as they continue to live here.

This applies even if eligible persons start claiming their pension on or after January 1, 2021, as long as they meet the qualifying conditions. To check for eligibility go to : https://www.gov.uk/new-state-pension.

Concerning driving, UK nationals legally resident in Cyprus are “strongly encouraged” to obtain a Cyprus driving licence.

When visiting the UK, they will be able to drive on their Cyprus licence. If they reside in the UK and plan to visit Cyprus they can still drive on their UK driving licence until the end of December 2020.

From January 1, 2021, it’s recommended that UK nationals obtain an international driving permit if planning to visit Cyprus.