Arts & Crafts bazaar – Spring edition on April 9

Arts & Crafts Bazaar – Spring Edition will take place on Saturday 9 April.

Enjoy a day at the park filled with friendly vibes of talented people and great tunes by DJ Marcos. At this creative bazaar at the Evergreen restaurant, you will find items such as ceramics, illustrations, paintings, clothing, jewelry, and other handmade unique creations!

Evergreen will be open for all of you who are thirsty and food will be served to those who are hungry!

When Saturday, April 9 from 11 am till 5 pm

Where Evergreen Vegan & Vegetarian, Nicosia Municipal Garden, Nicosia 1402

Info & reservations at 99 855919

*Animal friendly

**Car park – Old General Hospital

***Please follow all health protocols while in the premises of the bazaa

