Photos Artists perform with red balloons

Artists perform with red balloons

Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during its outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil June 1, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Adriano Machado 

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Watching a movie at Bangkok

Andreas Nicolaides -
People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater during its reopening after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the...
Read more
Photos

Trump walks out of the White House to visit St John’s Church

Andreas Nicolaides -
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after...
Read more
Photos

Police officers kneel with protesters

Andreas Nicolaides -
Officers kneel with protesters during a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia,...
Read more
Photos

Borussia players celebrate in front of cardboards

Andreas Nicolaides -
Borussia Moenchengladbach players celebrate after the match in front of the cardboards with photos of ans displayed on the stands, as play resumes behind...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros