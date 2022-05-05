Artist Monica Demetriades debuts two painting series on new website

Renowned British-Cypriot visual artist Monica Demetriades is thrilled to debut her new painting series as she unveils her website www.monicademetriadesart.com to art lovers and collectors in Cyprus and worldwide.

The artist’s new series ‘Looking Through Rainbow Eyes’ and ‘Turquoise Stories’ are now available to enjoy on the new website.

Most of the 27 paintings are abstracts and impressions of the luminous colours and themes of the Mediterranean that have inspired the artist for her entire career.

“The Turquoise Stories’ series immerses the viewer into a turquoise seascape. The series ‘Looking Through Rainbow Eyes’ is inspired by the special light in Cyprus which glows and vibrates my soul.

“I’m excited to share its sparkling phenomena with art lovers on my new website, all are welcome,” says Monica Demetriades.

Art lovers can browse the gallery on the website, which contains over 60 current and past artworks, created and curated by the artist.

For the first time, collectors can easily purchase a diverse range of creations from abstract paintings to etchings and other printworks directly from the artist’s website.

Notable for her joyously free style and confident colours, Monica Demetriades’ career was encouraged and supported by the late art critic, Glyn Hughes.

“My home country Cyprus inspires me with its bright light, diverse landscapes and seascapes. I’m currently exploring how painting connects my changing moods to the radiant colours in nature,” she says.

“My new body of work was created during the lock down years. I would alternate between still life painting and expansive outdoor painting. I was equally happy working from my home studio during the winter months and then taking inspirational notes outdoors during warmer weather,” she adds.

If you are an art lover and wish to view her work, visit her exhibition at Apocalypse Gallery Nicosia on May 18. The show runs until June 4.

About Monica Demetriades

Monica Demetriades was born in Nicosia, Cyprus and raised in the multicultural city of London. She trained at the prestigious Hornsey College of Art, later to become Middlesex University during the colourful 70’s. Monica Demetriades is now a renowned British-Cypriot artist with over forty years of experience in her field and her work has been highly valued worldwide.

She has exhibited solo at Gallery Gloria, Technis Dromena and Golden Gallery and has participated in group exhibitions island-wide, including Apocalypse Gallery.

A selection of her works is on permanent exhibition and available for purchase in her home gallery in Nicosia.

For more information, please call 99680764 and visit: www.monicademetriadesart.com.