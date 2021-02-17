Artificial barn owls nests also installed in Chlorakas area to combat rodents

Chlorakas community in Paphos is following the example of Peyia municipality which has installed artificial nests for barn owls (Tyro alba) as part of a project to combat rodents.

This is what community leader Nikolas Liasides told Philenews on Wednesday, adding that the nest installation was carried out by the Agriculture Ministry’s Game Fund.

The birds of prey are very useful for the ecosystem, as one barn owl eats around 2,000 rodents a year, he also said.

At the same time, positioning nests in designated areas has proven to be a successful practice for reducing the number of rodents without using chemicals.