“Crossing the Bridge”: Charity Art Exhibition on July 2

We cross bridges to find hope and forget about grief. To find something new and meet someone, there are bridges over whispering, calm rivers and there are bridges watered with tears. Sometimes we even cheerfully run over the bridge without paying attention to it, and sometimes we freeze on it…

This is a new, very unusual and very important project for us. On our site, two opposites will meet, delicate watercolour and wood, the sunny serenity of Cyprus and the acute pain of Ukraine. We will all be very close to each other, you can only stretch out your hand..

Come, it will be very interesting, you will have something to think about and something to admire!

You are invited to attend the opening of the exhibition that will take place on July 2 at 17.30.

When Saturday, July 2 at 5:30 pm

Where Art&shock Gallery, Nicodemou Mylona, 35 Paphos 8046

