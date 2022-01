A fire that broke out early this morning at a nightclub in Kato Paphos is due to arson as deducted from a camera in the region.

According to the Paphos Police spokesman, from the camera a person is seen to approach the building from the back and use flammable liquid.

Due to the fire extended damage occurred to the nightclub, the refrigerators and other objects but it was not completely destroyed.

The Police continue the investigations.