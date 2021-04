Arson occurred early this morning, around 05:30 in Limassol, against the car of a 41-year-old man.

According to information, the vehicle was parked outside the man’s resident in the area of Agia Fyla.

Members of the Limassol CID visited the scene and ascertained that the fire was due to arson.

The fire was put out by the Fire Service but the man’s car was completely destroyed. Damage also occurred to a second vehicle parked nearby.