Arson destroys car in Limassol early today, damages second vehicle

Α fire that destroyed a 60 year old man’s car and damaged a second vehicle in Limassol early today, was the result of arson, according to preliminary fire service and police reports.

The fire is believed to have been set with flammable liquid just before six this morning, as the car was parked outside the 60 year old’s home in Ayios Spyridonas.

The fire service rushed to the scene, while police cordoned off the area.

The vehicle was destroyed and there was extensive damage to a vehicle owned by a 51 year old woman, parked next to the target of the arson attack.

There was still no word on the motives behind the attack.