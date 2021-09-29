Arrested Azeri national could have been after Israelis with business activity in Cyprus

Israelis with business activity in Cyprus could be the alleged target of paid killers – one of whom is suspected to be the Azeri national arrested in Nicosia on Monday afternoon, according to Philenews.

Citing police sources, Wednesday’s report also said the 38-year-old Azeri with a Russian passport was arrested shortly after crossing the Agios Dhometios checkpoint in Nicosia.

Police who were watching his moves for some days found a pistol with a silencer in his car and are now trying to figure out whether he has associates. He is suspected of planning a criminal act, in particular carrying out a death contract.

The Azeri arrived at Larnaca Airport a few days ago and crossed to the Turkish-held breakaway north but came back to the government-controlled areas on Monday.

The suspect does not cooperate with authorities, insiders also said.