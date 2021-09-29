NewsLocalArrested Azeri national could have been after Israelis with business activity in...

Arrested Azeri national could have been after Israelis with business activity in Cyprus

Israelis with business activity in Cyprus could be the alleged target of paid killers – one of whom is suspected to be the Azeri national arrested in Nicosia on Monday afternoon, according to Philenews.

Citing police sources, Wednesday’s report also said the 38-year-old Azeri with a Russian passport was arrested shortly after crossing the Agios Dhometios checkpoint in Nicosia.

Police who were watching his moves for some days found a pistol with a silencer in his car and are now trying to figure out whether he has associates.  He is suspected of planning a criminal act, in particular carrying out a death contract.

The Azeri arrived at Larnaca Airport a few days ago and crossed to the Turkish-held breakaway north but came back to the government-controlled areas on Monday.

The suspect does not cooperate with authorities, insiders also said.

By Annie Charalambous
